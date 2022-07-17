AP barrage levels rise, officials on their toes

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Third warning signal continues to be in force at Dowleswaram barrage, which saw over 25 lakh cusecs of surplus water being released downstream to the sea. At 6 pm on Saturday, the gauge level was 21.40 feet and the flood discharge rate was 25.29 lakh cusecs.

The rising trend is expected to continue at the Dowleswaram and Polavaram project located upstream of the barrage for another day and thereafter, it is likely to see a downtrend. Water Resources Department officials said that with flood receding at Kaleswaram and Bhadrachalam in Telangana, the maximum increase at Dowleswaram could be another two lakh cusecs and thereafter, there could be a downtrend in flood flow.

According to APSDMA officials, 324 villages in 62 manuals of the six districts have been flood affected and the flood water inundated 191 villages. Till Saturday evening, 76,775 people were evacuated from flood-affected villages. All 177 flood relief camps were setup, where 67,601 people were provided shelter. As many as 243 medical camps have been organised and 54,823 food packets have been distributed.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dowleswaram barrage flood conservator Kasi Visveswara Rao said that the coming 48 hours are very crucial to Konaseema. “We are making every effort to protect people. Strict instructions have been given to fill up the vulnerable points on the flood bank. We are prepared to face any eventuality and the first priority is to evacuate the people from low-lying areas .”

Jagan takes stock of the situation

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday directed the officials to be vigilant and ensure that there is no loss of life due to the floods. Taking stock of the situation along with district collectors of the flood-affected districts and senior officials, he enquired about water inflows to the Godavari, evacuation of people, and other relief measures. He directed the officials to remain on high alert. He also ordered the authorities to take adequate measures in setting up relief camps and distribute ration supplies on a war footing in all affected areas.

