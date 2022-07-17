Home States Andhra Pradesh

Change in Andhra possible only when people take initiative: Pawan Kalyan

On renaming Konaseema district after Ambedkar, he said his party welcomed it, but questioned the delay in doing it.

Pawan Kalyan hands over aid to kin of a tenant farmer in Mandapeta. (Photo I Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A change in Andhra Pradesh is possible only when the people take the initiative, Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan said, adding that the people of the twin Godavari districts should take the lead in that regard. Addressing a public meeting in Mandapeta on Saturday as part of his ‘Janasena Kowlu Rythu Bharosa Yatra’ during which he extended financial aid to the kin of 56 tenant farmers, who died by suicide, Pawan Kalyan said people of Godavari district can decide the future of AP.

Stating that whether Pawan Kalyan can become Chief Minister of the state or not is in the hands of the people, Janasena chief said that one thing he can assert is that in the 2024 elections, his party flag will fly high in the Telugu states. “A change can be brought with your help. A change in Godavari districts can spread to Pulivendula in Kadapa,” he asserted.

More than half-an-hour speech of Pawan Kalyan was focused on criticising the ruling YSRC and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.  “This situation has come as the government has not issued identity cards to tenant farmers. Was Jagan not aware of it?” he questioned.

Ridiculing the Padayatra of Jagan, the Janasena chief said the walkathon was for getting into power, and that should never be compared to those conducted by great leaders such as Vinoba Bhave and Mahatma Gandhi.“Today that ‘Muddala Mamaya’ has confined himself to four walls and only travels in a helicopter. He ignores people’s problem,” he said and sought to know what is the government’s problem in giving taxpayers money to people in need.

“Three thousand tenant farmers had died, but only 700 were paid. Janasena is not ecstatic to pay from its pockets, but it is doing it out of humane concern,” he said. On renaming Konaseema district after Ambedkar, he said his party welcomed it, but questioned the delay in doing it. “The YSRC did it as a diversion tactic when its MLC was jailed for murder of a driver from a Dalit family,” he said.

