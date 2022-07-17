Close rowdy-sheets under PSO: Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finding fault with the manner in which the police have been opening rowdy-sheets, continuing them and putting surveillance on individuals based on the Police Standing Orders (PSOs), the Andhra Pradesh High Court has said there is no legality for such orders. The court said the opening of rowdy-sheets, history-sheets or suspect-sheets as per the PSOs or Police Manual is not valid and said the police should not open a rowdy-sheet, or continue it or gather information about individuals under the PSOs.

The High Court said gathering photos (of rowdy-sheeters) and displaying the same in police stations, visiting their houses and making them sit in the police stations for hours together amount to violation of the right to privacy of an individual. It is also against the Constitution, it said.

The court directed the police not to resort to such actions. The court further said that the PSOs are not providing the rights vested with the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The PSOs are mere guidelines and are just departmental suggestions and the same cannot be used for opening rowdy-sheets. This is also a violation of the Supreme Court judgements, it said.

The court directed the police to close the rowdy-sheets opened using the PSOs. It also asked the police to either come up with rules as per the law or amend the laws if it wanted to gather information or put surveillance on any individual as part of its efforts to prevent occurrence of crime. Asking the government to give priority to the issue, the court said there are several alternatives in the CrPC for the police to take crime preventive measures and the same can be used effectively.

These orders were given by Justice DVSS Somayajulu while hearing 57 petitions filed against the opening of rowdy-sheets by the police and continuing the same even after the cases were quashed. The court said the police have been opening rowdy-sheets even as the Supreme Court and the AP High Court have given clear orders on the issue. The police are ignoring the court orders and are branding people as rowdies without proper grounds and concrete evidence.

Justice Somayajulu said the police are continuing rowdy-sheets against those persons who have come to a compromise with the opposite party in the Lok Adalat. Observing that the petitioners were asked to come to police stations frequently and were made to sit for hours together, denied passports as rowdy-sheets were pending against them, the court said these actions prove that the police are not applying mind in respect to implementation of the PSOs.

Government pleader maintained that information gathering and opening of rowdy-sheets are being done to prevent occurrence of crime. To this, the court said information gathering and surveillance can be done as per the guidelines stipulated in the law, but felt that the problem is with visiting the houses of rowdy-sheeters during night time, summoning them and displaying their photos in the police stations.

‘PREVENTIVE ACTIONS CAN BE TAKEN UNDER CRPC’

Justice Somayajulu said Sections 107 and 109 of the CrPC clearly stipulate the preventive action that can be taken against those who might disturb public order and said the police can collect fingerprints and photos and impose restrictions on the movement of a person as per provisions of the CrPC.

