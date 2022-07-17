Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna waters flood Samgameswara temple

The historical Sangameswara Swamy temple in Kothapalli mandal of Nandyal district was partially submerged in Krishna floodwater on Saturday.

Published: 17th July 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Partially submerged Sangameswara temple in Kothapalli Mandal of Nandyal district. (Photo | Express)

Partially submerged Sangameswara temple in Kothapalli Mandal of Nandyal district. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The historical Sangameswara Swamy temple in Kothapalli Mandal of Nandyal district was partially submerged in Krishna floodwater on Saturday. With only some gopurams visible, the temple is likely to submerge entirely due to heavy inflows into the river.

The temple remains underwater for eight months and pujas are performed for four months only. However, priest T Raghurama Sharma performed pujas on top of the temple as the last puja of this season.

Interestingly, the wooden Shiva Linga remains undamaged even after staying underwater for nearly eight months each year. Sangameswaram is considered as ‘vayuvya dwaram’ to Srisailam and is the place of confluence of seven rivers Krishna, Veni, Tungabhadra,  Beemradhi, Malapaharini, Sangameswara and Bhavanasani.

Priest performs puja before the temple
submersion on Saturday. (Photo| Express)

The ‘kshetram’ also has temples of Surya, Mrityunjaya, Saraswathi, Subrahmanya swamy, Anjaneya swamy and  Narasimha swamy.

To reach the temple, devotees travel by bus from Atmakur to Kapileswaram. Then take an auto or jeep or walk for 5 km. It can also be accessed from Nandikotkur. One has to go 14 km via Machumarri and then take an autorickshaw.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sangameswara Swamy temple Krishna floodwater Flood
India Matters
Questions for MPs for this Monsoon Session
Uproar over the remarks made by the former national spokesperson of the BJP—Nupur Sharma—against Prophet Muhammad
The age of rage and targeted killings 
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rani Agarwal. (Photo | AAP Twitter)
Madhya Pradesh: AAP wins mayor post in Singrauli, garners just 5 corporator seats in 45-member body
(Express Illustrations)
NEET records 95 per cent attendance with record 18.72 lakh applicants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp