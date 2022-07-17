TDP chief Naidu slams CM, set to visit flood-hit areas in Andhra on July 21,22

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the state government of miserably failing to rescue the people facing hardships in more than 550 villages in six districts due to the Godavari floods.

He felt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would not understand the plight of flood victims by conducting aerial surveys. Naidu announced that he would make a field-level inspection of the flood-affected areas on Thursday and Friday (July 21 and 22). Conducting a teleconference with the party leaders in the flood-affected areas on Saturday, Naidu alleged that as the Chief Minister is not serious about floods, his ministers and government machinery were also acting accordingly.

Seeking to know how can the Chief Minister understand the ground-level reality by conducting aerial surveys, he said the ministers, who are supposed to monitor the conditions in the areas of calamities, ignored the practice and left the people to the lurch. The government failed right from alerting the people on floods and shifting them to the relief camps, he alleged. Several flood victims from Godavari districts interacted with Naidu on the occasion.

