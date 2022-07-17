Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada & Tirupati to get cancer care centres

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Vidala Rajini said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is bringing revolutionary changes in providing treatment for cancer in the state. The Minister held a review meeting with the Medical and Health department officials at Mangalagiri on Saturday. On this occasion, the Minister said that steps were being taken to establish one cancer treatment centre in every 50 km radius, three cancer care centres in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Vijayawada areas, and a cancer care institute for children in Tirupati by 2030. She said that cancer treatment devices were being made available. Rajani also stated that the cancer tests will be conducted across the State and said that they were already conducting tests in the Chittoor district on a pilot project. She directed DMOs to set up palliative care units in all the teaching hospitals with at least five beds.