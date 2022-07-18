Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP:20 minutes additional time come as relief for NEET candidates

According to the 2020 counselling statistics, 6,700 MBBS seats and 4,000 BDS seats available in the all-India quota.

Published: 18th July 2022 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

A woman feeds her daughter in front of NEET exam centre in Vijayawada on Sunday. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Testing Agency conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) at nearly 500 centres across the country on Sunday. The exam started at 2 pm and concluded at 5:20 pm. There are 5,210 MBBS seats, 1440 BDS seats and other seats in Andhra Pradesh. Nearly 18 lakh candidates appeared for the exam for 83,000 seats in MBBS and 27,000 seats in BDS across the country under 15% All India quota and 85% state quota.

According to the 2020 counselling statistics, 6,700 MBBS seats and 4,000 BDS seats available in the all-India quota. M Ravindranath from Penamaluru, who attempted the NEET UG for the second time, said that 20 minutes of excess time provision helped him this year. At present, out of the 200 questions, 180 need to be answered in 200 minutes. Earlier, 200 questions were given and 180 questions had to be answered in 180 minutes, which was a tough task, he said. 

