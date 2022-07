By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The body of a man was found under mysterious conditions near the railway track beside a vegetable market in Narasaraopet.

The deceased was identified as M Subhani (24), a resident of Narasaraopet. He is a fruit vendor at the market. On Sunday early morning, when a few vendors came to open the market, they found him dead. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem.

GUNTUR: The body of a man was found under mysterious conditions near the railway track beside a vegetable market in Narasaraopet. The deceased was identified as M Subhani (24), a resident of Narasaraopet. He is a fruit vendor at the market. On Sunday early morning, when a few vendors came to open the market, they found him dead. The police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem.