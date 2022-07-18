Andhra Pradesh: Tiger strikes again, kills one more cattle

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The elusive tiger killed one more cattle between Aarla and Chintalapalem near Kotapadu early on Sunday. The tiger, considered to be an adult male, made the fresh kill three days after it had killed another cattle, even as the forest department officials decided to bring a larger cage from Uttar Pradesh to capture the wild animal. The cages they have now were smaller and meant to trap leopards.

Chief Conservator of Forest P Ramamohana Rao said the tiger took a detour after it was spotted in Vepadu on Saturday.“The area in K Kotapadu has a forest zone. We are expecting the tiger to enter Anatgiri forest via Devarapalle.”We were concerned when it entered the plains in Vepadu since we felt it would enter human habitations. But it is now moving towards the forest,’’ Chief Conservator of Forest P Ramamohana Rao said.

Meanwhile, District Forest Officer (DFO) Anant Shankar said a villager had reportedly sighted the tiger on Saturday. “Pug marks have been identified and it seems to move fast, covering long distances. The tiger changed direction as it entered Kothavalasa from Sabbavaram. It initially took a northward turn towards Vepada, and now to K Kotapadu,’’ he said.

The tiger might have reached the Dalivalasa hill area via Sudikonda, Ulavakonda and Gollalapalem before killing cattle between Aarla and Chintalapalem, officials said, adding they were installing camera traps to step up surveillance in the area. Though forest officials said they cannot exactly predict its further movement, the tiger might head towards Devarapalle or Vizianagaram. “We have to watch the direction it will take. The tiger is moving peacefully,” he said.

Stating that the tiger has been avoiding humans, forest officials said they waited near the tiger’s kills in vain twice. “After the tiger had hunted a cattle in Gandhavaram, we stayed the whole night near the spot, expecting a clear sight of the animal since it was a full-moon day. But the tiger did not turn up. Similarly, our bid at G Bheemavaram, too, went in vain,’’ he said.

The DFO said people have been advised to stay indoors at night. Forest officials have visited all villages and alerted the people of the presence of the tiger.“We are focusing on the safety of the people as well as that of the animal,’’ Shankar said.

