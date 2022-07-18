Home States Andhra Pradesh

Annual budget fete of Srivari temple conducted amid religious fervour

On behalf of Tamil Nadu government, Endowments Minister  Sekhar Babu, Endowments Secretary Sri Chandra Mohan were present.

TIRUMALA: The annual budget fete of Anivara Asthanam was held with religious fervour in Srivari temple on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy said, ‘’Traditionally this festival is observed on the day when Sun God enters Dakshinayana in Karkataka Rasi. It was on this day when Mahants (past managers of Srivari temple) submitted the expenses, assets and stocks list. But ever since the TTD took over the reins of Tirumala temple administration, the same functions has been shifted to March-April. But the fete is observed symbolically at the end of Ani Masam, the last day as per Tamil calendar in the month of Ani.”

Earlier, the utsava idols of Sri Malayappa Swamy and His Consorts were seated on Sarvabhoopala Vahanam at Bangaru Vakili, along with Sri Vishwaksena and special pujas, including Roopayi Harati, Prasadam and Kainkaryams were performed for them and also to the Mula Virat simultaneously. Tirumala pontiff Pedda Jeeyar Swamy presented six big pattu vastrams to Srivari temple.

In view of Anivara Asthanam, the TTD cancelled Arjita Sevas, including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on Sunday.  In the evening, Pushpa Pallaki Seva was held with utmost religious fervour. Meanwhile, as a traditional practice, saare was offered to Tirumala temple from Sri Rangam temple of Tamil Nadu. On behalf of Tamil Nadu government, Endowments Minister  Sekhar Babu, Endowments Secretary Sri Chandra Mohan were present.

