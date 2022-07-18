Chess Olympiad torch reaches Vijayawada; Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh receives

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay arrived in Vijayawada on Sunday. Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh received the torch from Grandmaster Lalit Babu at a programme held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh said it is a proud moment for India as it is hosting an international sports event like the Chess Olympiad on the 75th year of Independence.

“The State government is promoting sports, especially chess. As part of encouraging sportspersons more than 2,500 jobs in Group I and secretarial jobs have been specially allotted to them,” the Minister said and added that everyone should be interested in sports along with education. Sports should be encouraged and rural talent should be tapped, he said.

He urged the parents to encourage their children to play chess, stating that it will not only improve their performance in subjects like mathematics and science but will also greatly improve their overall skills.

Principal Secretary (Youth Affairs and Sports) Vani Mohan said sports will contribute to the mental and physical development of students. The 44th edition of the world’s biggest chess event will be held at Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10. Chess players from 190 countries will participate in the event, she said.

Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Managing Director N Prabhakar Reddy said after Vijayawada, the 44 Chess Olympiad Torch will reach Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said over the years Vijayawada has been serving as the Chess Capital of Andhra Pradesh and steps will be taken to improve sports infrastructure and tap the talent among the budding sports persons.

VIJAYAWADA: The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay arrived in Vijayawada on Sunday. Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh received the torch from Grandmaster Lalit Babu at a programme held at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Ramesh said it is a proud moment for India as it is hosting an international sports event like the Chess Olympiad on the 75th year of Independence. “The State government is promoting sports, especially chess. As part of encouraging sportspersons more than 2,500 jobs in Group I and secretarial jobs have been specially allotted to them,” the Minister said and added that everyone should be interested in sports along with education. Sports should be encouraged and rural talent should be tapped, he said. He urged the parents to encourage their children to play chess, stating that it will not only improve their performance in subjects like mathematics and science but will also greatly improve their overall skills. Principal Secretary (Youth Affairs and Sports) Vani Mohan said sports will contribute to the mental and physical development of students. The 44th edition of the world’s biggest chess event will be held at Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10. Chess players from 190 countries will participate in the event, she said. Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Managing Director N Prabhakar Reddy said after Vijayawada, the 44 Chess Olympiad Torch will reach Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said over the years Vijayawada has been serving as the Chess Capital of Andhra Pradesh and steps will be taken to improve sports infrastructure and tap the talent among the budding sports persons.