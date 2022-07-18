Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra: Elaborate arrangements made for presidential poll

The CEO explained to the election officials about the arrangements made for video and photo coverage of the election process.

Published: 18th July 2022 10:20 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All set for the presidential elections in the state on Monday. Elaborate arrangements have been made at the State Legislative Assembly, where MLAs will cast their votes. Election observer Chandrekar Bharati and Election Special Officer Santosh Ajmira on Sunday inspected the arrangements made for the elections and made some suggestions to strengthen security and ensure smooth conduct of the polls.  

State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena welcomed them on their arrival at Velagapudi and explained them the arrangements. Flex banners with suggestions to voters, Covid precautions and Form 5 model have been arranged at the entrance to the polling station in the Assembly premises.

Waiting halls for voters have been arranged in room number 203 and 205 on the first floor of the Assembly. The ECI officials also inspected the strongroom on the first floor where ballot papers and ballot boxes were kept under seal.

Registers were checked and security measures were reviewed. Counters, where voter slips are issued, were also inspected. The polling room organised in the committee hall located on the Assembly premises was inspected and the details of polling agents were enquired.

The CEO explained to the election officials the arrangements made for video and photo coverage of the election process. Later, the control room was shown to the ECI officials.

