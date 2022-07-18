Home States Andhra Pradesh

Government failed to tackle floods: TDP senior leader Devineni Uma

The former minister said lack of experience and inefficiency was clearly visible in tackling the situation by the YSR government.

Published: 18th July 2022 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 10:27 AM

A swollen Godavari river at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram

A swollen Godavari river at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP senior leader and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao on Sunday lambasted the YSRC government for its ‘failure’ to address the Godavari flood situation. He demanded that the government initiate urgent measures to rescue the Polavaram displaced as they are facing severe hardship.

He said all the data was on the table for everyone to see and assess. But the government chose to ignore the danger signs and left the people in flood-prone areas in the lurch. “The YSRC government has utterly failed in flood management, especially in relief efforts. People have been left to suffer with half-baked measures in place,” he alleged.

The former minister said lack of experience and inefficiency was clearly visible in tackling the situation by the YSR government. He demanded that senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, be immediately drafted for rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

