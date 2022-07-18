Har Ghar Tiranga programme: Andhra Pradesh to hoist 1.62 crore national flags

Home States Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aiming to make the Har Ghar Tiranga programme a grand success in Andhra Pradesh, the government has geared up to hoist 1.62 crore national flags in every nook and corner of the state. The programme is taken up as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from August 13 to August 15. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a video conference with Chief Ministers of various States on making the programme a success. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explained the measures initiated by his government for the event’s success.

“The government of Andhra Pradesh is committed to making ‘Ha Ghar Tiranga’ a success. The programme is meant to induce a feeling of patriotism among people and take pride for our journey of Independent India in the past 75 years being celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Jagan said, adding that his government has taken several measures to conduct the celebrations in a befitting manner.

Jagan said an action plan has been formulated by the State and is being reviewed  a  number of times. He said a multi-pronged approach is taken up to publicise the event and advertisements will be given in newspapers, apart from putting up hoardings and screening short videos in cinemas to ensure its success.

“All industries and industrial establishments, shops and commercial establishments have been asked to hoist the national flag on their premises. They have also been urged to provide the tri-colour to their employees as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),’’ the Chief Minister said.

Similarly, the national flag will be hoisted on government offices, residences of officials and employees. Apart from these, the premises of 5.24 lakh fair price shops in the State, 15,000 village and ward secretariats, Anganwadi centres and ICDS offices will also have the tri-colour unfurled on their premises as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. the Chief Minister said

The 1.20 lakh staff of village and ward secretariats and 2.60 lakh volunteers will also hoist the national flag on their residences,’’ he said, adding that 1.62 crore national flags will be distributed to every house and office in the State.

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP KV Rajendernath Reddy, Tourism and Culture Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava and others officials were present during the video conference.

