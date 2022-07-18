INS Sindhudhvaj decommissioned after 35 years

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: INS Sindhudhvaj bid adieu to the Indian Navy on Saturday after serving for 35 years. Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding -in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, was the chief guest for the ceremony. The decommissioning event was attended by 15 of the former commanding officers, according to a release here on Sunday.

Sindhudhvaj, as the name suggests, was the flag bearer of indigenisation and Indian Navy’s efforts towards achieving Atmairbharta in the Russian built Sindhughosh class submarines throughout her journey in the navy. She had many a firsts to her credit, including operationalisation of the indigenised sonar USHUS, Indigenised Satellite Communication systems Rukmani and MSS.

