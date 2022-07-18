Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan reminds CM Jagan of his forgotten election promises

Describing the YSRC regime as worst than the emergency in the country,  he said if the party was allowed to retain power in the State, no one can save it and its people.

Published: 18th July 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing his verbal onslaught against the ruling YSRC and its chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan said Jagan forgot his promises to the differently-abled after coming to power.

Participating in the party’s Jana Vani programme for the third consecutive Sunday in Bhimavaram, the Jana Sena chief said woes of the differently-abled can move anyone, not but this government in the State.  He received plethora of petitions from various sections of the society just like he did during the previous two occasions. Several complaints against government were made.

Addressing the media at the end of Jana Vani programme, Pawan Kalyan said ‘Anna’ (Jagan) had cheated his sisters (women) in the State, by going back on his promise of ‘total prohibition in phases’.  

“What we see in the State is a deluge of liquor under the supervision of the government. Treating excise as the only source of income, the government is doing liquor business at the cost of public health and well-being,” he said.

Describing the YSRC regime as worst than the emergency in the country,  he said if the party was allowed to retain power in the State, no one can save it and its people. He also expressed concern over dwindling standards of education.

