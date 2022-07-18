Kadapa Cops go searching as rumours of finding more bodies in Guvvalacheruvu ghat section

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Rumours of local residents finding two more bodies near the Fifth Curve in the Guvvalacheruvu ghat section of the Kadapa-Chittoor highway sent the Kadapa police on a wild goose chase on Sunday. Police personnel from Kadapa rural, Chintakommadinne and Kadapa II Town scoured the area, even as the mystery surrounding the three bodies found earlier remained unsolved. “We did not find any dead body,’’ Kadapa Rural Circle Inspector Sriram Srinivas said after the search.

Highly decomposed bodies of a man and a woman were found on July 12, followed by the corpse of another man the next day near the Fifth Curve. While one of the men was aged between 50 and 60, the other one and the woman were around 25. Kadapa district police have formed eight teams to identify the deceased. Police were also checking if any person had gone missing from Kadapa and neighbouring districts recently.

