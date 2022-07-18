Many trapped blackbucks washed away in flood-hit Pulasalanka, Perugulanka districts

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Heavy inflows into the river Godavari have impacted not just people, but have also claimed the lives of several blackbucks in the islets of Kadiyam Mandal, East Godavari district. Pulasalanka and Perugulanka, the regions downstream of Dowlesaram barrage, have a significant population of blackbucks. They were reportedly washed away in the floodwaters. Farmers, who witnessed the tragedy, said they were helpless as the area was severely affected.

A video of blackbucks scrambling to escape the rising waters at Pulasa Lanka in Vemagiri village surfaced on social media platforms on Saturday evening. Forest officials, quoting farmers, said several animals have been stranded in the river islets, but could not be rescued due to adverse situations. At Potti Lanka, farmers tried to rescue four blackbucks. Though one of the antelopes reached the shore, stray dogs mauled it to death.

Two others were rescued by forest officials and shifted to the Diwancheruvu forest office in Rajamahendravaram. Forest range officer Vara Prasad told TNIE that they went to Pulasa Lanka by boat and noticed more than 2o black bucks were on the island.“Farmers informed us that around 120 black bucks were stranded in the floodwaters, but they could not reach them,” he said, adding they will inspect the river islets and review the situation after water levels subside.

It is reported that several black bucks in the islands under Ravulapalem barrage are also stranded in the flood waters. The rare species, grazing on the islands in the middle of the river, are a feast to the eyes of passersby. The unexpected flood in river Godavari in July has taken a toll on the lives of the animals and cattle. The revenue staff could successfully rescue a large number of sheep in the last three days.

