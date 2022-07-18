Odia play penned by Governor sheds light on 1817 Paika Revolt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Odia play ‘Maha Sangramar Maha Nayak’ (Baksi Jagbandhu), written by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, was staged by the artists from Sathabhadar Kalakar, Bhubaneswar (Odisha), as part of the Azadi Ki Amrut Mahotsav at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here on Sunday.

The play directed by Dhir Malik was organised by the Andhra Pradesh State Creativity and Cultural Commission in association with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation and Abhinaya Theatre Trust. Minister of Revenue Dharmana Prasad Rao, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Special Chief Secretary to Governor RP Sisodiya and others were present. The play on Buxi Jagabandhu, the Supreme Commander of the Paika Revolution of 1817, explains the problems faced by Buxi and his team, during their fight against the British.

Odisha culturally and spiritually was very rich. It is called the land of Shri Jagannath. In 1803, the British invaded Odisha from the north and south. In 1803, Central Odisha, Cuttack, Puri and Khurda were freed from the British. But, gradually they conquered individual princely states. Within five years, they captured Cuttack, Puri and Khurda. They arrested Gajapati Mukunda Dev and stopped him from entering the temple of Jagannath.

Commander (Senapati) of Khordha Paikas and Gajapati Mukunda Deva Sri Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Mohapatra Bhramarabar Ray could not bear the oppression of the British and united the Paika leaders and started their fight against the British rule. Paikas (soldiers) were waiting for a leader. When they got their beloved leader Buxi, they all joined the fight against the British under the leadership of Baksi Jagabandhu. For the welfare of the common people, Buxi accepted the offer given by the British and settled in Cuttack. He breathed his last in 1829 in Cuttack.

