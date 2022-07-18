Home States Andhra Pradesh

Two leopards spotted in Kosigi village in Andhra

Leopards are predominantly solitary creatures, but are seen in pair/groups during mating season and while raising the young.

Published: 18th July 2022 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2022 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Two leopards spotted on a rock near the village under Adoni forest division of Kurnool district.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Panic gripped residents of Kosigi village after two leopards were spotted on a rock near the village under Adoni forest division of Kurnool district on Sunday. The local people informed the matter to forest officials, who rushed to the spot.

As per villagers, five leopards were living in the surroundings of the village and regularly attacking dogs, goats and buffaloes. Sometimes, they even come close to the residential areas, Abraham, a villager said.

Kurnool District Forest officer (DFO) Suman Beniwal said there was no need to panic as the leopards were spotted under their territorial limits. She told The New Indian Express that the forest officials will take preventive steps to avoid any human-wild animal conflict.

Suman Beniwal said they were conducting awareness campaigns on do’s and don’ts to avoid conflict.
Forest staff was deployed at Kosigi village to deal with any emergency.

Further, people can report such incidents on Kurnool DFO 9440810075, Adoni FRO 8106901414, Pathikonda Dy FRO 7981023581, Tungbhadra FBO 6281109504 and 9502197985.

TAGS
Leopard Adoni forest
