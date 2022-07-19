Andhra Pradesh floods: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy holds review meet, focus shifts to rehab

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the flood situation with the collectors of the six affected districts in a videoconference on Monday. He directed the officials to distribute an aid of Rs 2,000 and ration in the next 48 hours, to each family returning from relief camps.

Those who don't receive the aid and ration can dial toll-free number 08856293104 or drop a text on WhatsApp number 9949515348.

Officials are making arrangements to expedite disbursement of ration and credit `2,000 through direct benefit transfer to each flood-affected family. Pointing out that financial assistance of `2,000 is a first in the State, Jagan said the relief camps could continue, if needed.

Expressing grief over loss of life, Jagan told officials to provide immediate compensation to the bereaved families. The chief minister instructed the officials to ensure that no complaints were received regarding people not receiving aid or ration. Urging them to be proactive, he emphasised that ration, comprising 25 kg of rice and 1 kg each of dal, potatoes, palmoil, and onions, is distributed.

Jagan directs collectors to work along with volunteers

Jagan directed the district collectors to work efficiently, along with the volunteers and village/ward secretariat staff. Accusing the Opposition parties of trying to undermine the morale of those tirelessly working in this situation, the CM said they were defaming the State for political gains.

"Such malicious propaganda should be countered, by showcasing the work being done," Jagan remarked and directed the officials to act in a humane way while dealing with villagers who have faced several hardships.

He also urged them to ensure that people at relief camps received good food and safe drinking water. The CM pointed out that several infections are likely to spread due to the monsoon and water stagnation.

“Prioritise power restoration works, plugging of breaches at canals and supplying drinking water to the flood-hit regions. Ensure the issues are resolved within the next 48 hours,” he emphasised. Officials were also asked to pay special attention to the weak embankments of Godavari and continue patrolling as the drains could be blocked.

Officials were further directed to take up enumeration of crop damage after the flood receded and complete the exercise within 10 days. The CM instructed the officials to shift staff from neighbouring districts to flood-affected areas to intensify cleanliness drives and provide them shelter and food.

