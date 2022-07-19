Centre indifferent to our problems: Andhra Pradesh Ration Dealers' Association

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Ration Dealers' Association has demanded that the central government abolish the existing commission systems and bring a common system for the country under the slogan of One Nation-One Ration Card.

Following the call given by the national federation, ration dealers from 26 districts staged a maha dharna at Dharna Chowk here on Monday.

Speaking at the dharna camp, Association president M Venkata Rao said the Central government has adopted an indifferent attitude towards the ration dealers who are working on a commission basis. "It's the responsibility of the central government to see if the implementation of the National Food Security Act is implemented in all the States," he added.

