Chemistry students of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna University seek to defer semesster exams

Registrar Prof M Rami Reddy said that no representation was received from any student till Monday 5 pm requesting postponement of exams.

Published: 19th July 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: M.Sc Chemistry students of Krishna University (KRU) demanded postponing of the fourth semester examinations scheduled to begin from Tuesday as a related issue was currently under the purview of the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The  students alleged that the university authorities had been misleading students by changing the syllabus. "During counselling, the university authorities said the third semester exams will be done in written mode and the fourth will have an industrial project, but they changed the pattern," he said.

A student of the Nuzvid campus said that a students' body filed a case in the High Court on April 7, and the court issued interim orders on April 29.

"Unfortunately, the order was issued only for students of organic chemistry even as the main petitioner was a analytical chemistry student. Registrar Prof M Rami Reddy said that no representation was received from any student till Monday 5 pm requesting postponement of exams," he said.

