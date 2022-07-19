Government ensured no loss of life in flood: Andhra Pradesh minister Ambati Rambabu

By Express News Service

VIJAYWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu has said that effective management of the flood situation by the state government ensured no loss of life, despite unforeseen floods in the Godavari. Taking serious exception to the criticism of the Opposition on Polavaram issues, Ambati challenged them for an open debate on the issue.

Speaking to mediapersons here Monday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy might not have posed for cameras with flood victims, but he ensured the needs of flood victims are taken care of and saw to it that there was no loss of life.

"In the last 36 years, there have been intense floods and in 1986, the scale of flood was even higher than this flood. But, none of them have come in the first fortnight of July. The government is leaving no stone unturned for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims," he said.

Ambati said in the past, the twin Godavari districts used to have two collectors, two joint collectors and two SPs, but today they have six of them each. "MLAs, MPs and people’s representatives were involved in flood relief works from day one," he asserted.

The minister said that village, ward secretariat system and volunteers system have proved vital in effective flood disaster management. Taking exception to the reports published in a section of media and criticism being levelled by the opposition, he said that they took every measure to increase the height of the upper cofferdam of Polavaram project.

VIJAYWADA: Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu has said that effective management of the flood situation by the state government ensured no loss of life, despite unforeseen floods in the Godavari. Taking serious exception to the criticism of the Opposition on Polavaram issues, Ambati challenged them for an open debate on the issue. Speaking to mediapersons here Monday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy might not have posed for cameras with flood victims, but he ensured the needs of flood victims are taken care of and saw to it that there was no loss of life. "In the last 36 years, there have been intense floods and in 1986, the scale of flood was even higher than this flood. But, none of them have come in the first fortnight of July. The government is leaving no stone unturned for relief and rehabilitation of flood victims," he said. Ambati said in the past, the twin Godavari districts used to have two collectors, two joint collectors and two SPs, but today they have six of them each. "MLAs, MPs and people’s representatives were involved in flood relief works from day one," he asserted. The minister said that village, ward secretariat system and volunteers system have proved vital in effective flood disaster management. Taking exception to the reports published in a section of media and criticism being levelled by the opposition, he said that they took every measure to increase the height of the upper cofferdam of Polavaram project.