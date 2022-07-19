National institutions being set up as per split act: Centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the Union government has taken steps to establish educational institutions of national importance in the successor State of Andhra Pradesh as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The minister was responding to the questions raised by MPs Pocha Brahmananda Reddy and Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu in the Lok Sabha on the steps taken to set up educational institutions of national importance in the State as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

The minister said that eight national institutions are — IIT, NIT, IIM, IISER, Central University, Petroleum University, Agricultural University and IIIT — are being set up in the State. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Tirupati, started functioning in 2015-16 and the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tadepalligudem started functioning in 2015.

In 2015-16, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Visakhapatnam, started functioning, while in the same academic year, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, began. In 2018-19, the Central University in Anantapur started functioning and the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy, Visakhapatnam has been functioning from 2016-17. When it comes to the agricultural sector, Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) started in Guntur in 2014 and the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing in Kurnool started functioning from 2015-16.

He also stated that Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), Guntur, was fully established with headquarters, colleges, institutional facilities etc and has been functioning since 2014.

Further, ANGRAU has been accredited by Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR).

‘`19,116 CRORE LOANS GIVEN TO 80,371 WOMEN SELF-HELP GROUPS IN AP WITH `32 CR INTEREST SUBSIDY’

Visakhapatnam: The Modi government has been focusing on women's empowerment by strengthening the SHGs in Andhra Pradesh. In reply to a query by MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said against the target to form 4,875 SHGs in 2021-22, as many as 5,149 SHGs have been formed.

Under the PMFME scheme, the Ministry of Food Processing is providing credit facilities to the SHGs. The minister informed that till now there are 80,371 women self-help groups across Andhra Pradesh in urban areas and loans of up to ` 19,116 crores have been given to them and `32 crores given as interest subsidy.

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said that the Union government has taken steps to establish educational institutions of national importance in the successor State of Andhra Pradesh as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The minister was responding to the questions raised by MPs Pocha Brahmananda Reddy and Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu in the Lok Sabha on the steps taken to set up educational institutions of national importance in the State as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. The minister said that eight national institutions are — IIT, NIT, IIM, IISER, Central University, Petroleum University, Agricultural University and IIIT — are being set up in the State. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Tirupati, started functioning in 2015-16 and the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tadepalligudem started functioning in 2015. In 2015-16, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Visakhapatnam, started functioning, while in the same academic year, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Tirupati, began. In 2018-19, the Central University in Anantapur started functioning and the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy, Visakhapatnam has been functioning from 2016-17. When it comes to the agricultural sector, Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) started in Guntur in 2014 and the Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing in Kurnool started functioning from 2015-16. He also stated that Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), Guntur, was fully established with headquarters, colleges, institutional facilities etc and has been functioning since 2014. Further, ANGRAU has been accredited by Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR). ‘`19,116 CRORE LOANS GIVEN TO 80,371 WOMEN SELF-HELP GROUPS IN AP WITH `32 CR INTEREST SUBSIDY’ Visakhapatnam: The Modi government has been focusing on women's empowerment by strengthening the SHGs in Andhra Pradesh. In reply to a query by MP GVL Narasimha Rao in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said against the target to form 4,875 SHGs in 2021-22, as many as 5,149 SHGs have been formed. Under the PMFME scheme, the Ministry of Food Processing is providing credit facilities to the SHGs. The minister informed that till now there are 80,371 women self-help groups across Andhra Pradesh in urban areas and loans of up to ` 19,116 crores have been given to them and `32 crores given as interest subsidy.