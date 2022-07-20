Centre sanctions Rs 1,769 crore NREGS funds for Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has sanctioned Rs 1,769.29 crore to Andhra Pradesh for payment of wages to workers under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS). In a release issued on Tuesday, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Kona Sasidhar said the total amount sanctioned for the State reached 3,597.99 crore in the fiscal 2022-23. While Rs 929.20 crore was sanctioned in first phase, Rs 228.91 crore and Rs 670.58 crore were sanctioned in the next phases. He said Rs 1352 crore was credited into the accounts of NREGS workers.