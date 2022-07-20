Home States Andhra Pradesh

No heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh for next two days

The State is unlikely to receive heavy rains for the next two days, according to the Met department.

Representational Image. (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State is unlikely to receive heavy rains for the next two days, according to the Met department. In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday, light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places over Coastal AP and Rayalaseema.

The IMD reported the highest rainfall of 3 cm in Kukunoor of Eluru district. The APSDPS data showed that Nagari of Chittoor district received the highest rainfall of 3.3 cm. According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places in north coastal districts. One or two places over south coastal districts and Rayalaseema are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

