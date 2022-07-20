See difference in governance compared to TDP regime: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday credited Rs 137 crore into the bank accounts of 3,39,096 beneficiaries, who were left out from various welfare schemes and provided fresh pension, Aarogyasri and ration cards to 3.1 lakh families.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said his government is committed to the welfare of the poor unlike the previous one, where people used to wait and run from pillar to post to avail benefits of welfare schemes. The YSRC government came up with the initiative to enable eligible beneficiaries, who were left out, avail the benefits. The opportunity to left out eligible beneficiaries is extended twice a year.

Reiterating that his government is committed to extending the welfare schemes to every eligible person in the State, the Chief Minister said being in power is not to have authority over others, but to act responsibly to care for those in need.

While the previous TDP regime lacked, his government is showing it practically. "Today's programe to benefit those who could not avail the welfare schemes though they are eligible, for various reasons, stands testimony to our commitment to implement every welfare programme in a saturation mode," he said.

He said 2,99,085 new beneficiaries were added to YSR Pension Kanuka, while 7,051 people are getting ration cards and 3,035 Aarogyasri cards. With the fresh issuance of cards, an additional expenditure of Rs 935 crore needs to be borne by the State government, he said.

Drawing a comparison, Jagan stated that the previous TDP regime had tried to minimise the number of beneficiaries by extending welfare schemes only to a select few through Janmabhoomi Committees.

Describing his government as a people's government, he said that only eligibility is being taken as a criteria and extending the benefits in a transparent way irrespective of caste, religion or political affiliation of the beneficiary duly following the welfare calendar. Jagan urged the people to notice the difference between the previous TDP regime and the present YSRC government.

