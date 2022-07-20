Theft in Nellore court: HC to hand over case to CBI for fair inquiry 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the State government as well as Agriculture Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy informing that they have no objection for a CBI probe into the theft of documents pertaining to a case involving the minister from the Nellore district court, the Andhra Pradesh High Court said it would issue orders handing over the case to the Central investigating agency.

The then MLA Kakani accused TDP leader and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy of amassing a huge wealth and released some documents as proof. Somireddy lodged a complaint with the police against the allegation and a chargesheet was filed stating that the documents released by Kakani are said to be forged. The documents related to the case were stolen from the Fourth Additional Judicial Magistrate Court in Nellore. The police had nabbed the accused.

The Nellore District Principal Judge submitted a report to the court that the police investigation into the theft case was not done properly and even stated that facts would come out if an inquiry was conducted by an independent agency. The report was taken suo motu and notices were served on the government, Kakani and CBI.

When the petition came up for hearing on Tuesday, Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that they have already filed a counter stating that they have no objection for a CBI probe. Kakani’s counsel too said they do not have any objection for a CBI probe and said they would file an affidavit in this regard.

CBI counsel Alekya informed the court that they would take up investigation if the case was handed over to them.Stating that it would give detailed orders handing over the case to the CBI as none of the respondents has any objection, the bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu said the Nellore District Principal Judge had also opined that it is proper to hand over the investigation to an independent agency. The bench also recalled that the Principal Judge, in her report, stated that the police probe was not conducted properly and they failed to take fingerprints from the scene of offence.

Mahila police to be legalised: Govt to HC

The State government on Tuesday informed the HC that it will bring in a legislation to legalise village and ward secretariats and women welfare secretaries as integral part of the Police Department. A Umamaheswara Rao and others filed petitions separately challenging the orders issued for appointment of mahila police. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kishore Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, heard the petitions. Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that a legislation will be brought out on the matter leaving no scope for any controversies.

HC quashes CID case against IRS officer

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has quashed the case filed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the State against Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Jasti Krishna Kishore, who served as the Chief Executive Officer of AP Economic Development Board during the previous TDP regime. The CID had registered an FIR against Krishna Kishore alleging misappropriation of government funds during his tenure. Later, he got a relief with the CAT setting aside his suspension. Justice D Ramesh, who issued orders recently, said the CID failed to show any evidence to prove the allegations levelled against him

