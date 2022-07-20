Third flood warning lifted at Andhra Pradesh's Dowleswaram Barrage

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Flood in Godavari river has been receding steadily. The third warning signal at Dowleswaram barrage was withdrawn on Tuesday afternoon after the flood discharge levels dropped below 19 lakh cusecs.

At 9 pm, the flood discharge level at Dowleswaram barrage was 18.43 lakh cusecs. The gauge level was at 17.36 feet. "However, all the officers concerned were requested to be alert round-the-clock until withdrawal of first and second warnings," said River Conservator Kasi Visveswararao.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said that the Irrigation department would continue monitoring the discharge of the water and position of flood banks in the region.

Swollen Godavari river is yet to return to normalcy downstream of Dowleswaram Barrage. Officials are closely monitoring the situation and cautioned people to be on alert. As many as 3,48,815 people in 54 mandals of six districts have been affected. As many as 1.10 lakh people are in 217 relief camps in the flood-affected districts.

Kartikeya Mishra, the special officer deputed to Alluri Sitharama Raju district for flood relief operations, said over 70,000 people in the district are in relief camps. He said that ASR District Collector Sumit Kumar has been camping in Rampachodavaram region for the last 10 days.

"Soon after flood levels touched 71 feet in Bhadrachalam, people were alerted and 10,000 were shifted to relief camps overnight. Despite power cuts, we have evacuated people to safer places. Food packets were dropped to remote corner villages Rekhapalli and Chintavari palli in VR Puram mandal using a helicopter. As of now, there is no road connectivity to the villages in four mandals," he explained.

East Godavari District Collector Madhavi Latha inspected the relief centre at Dowleswaram and had lunch with flood-affected people.

