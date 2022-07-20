Village Prabhat Bheri from August 11 to 15

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The programme has been taken up by the state government following the directions of the Centre as a part of the  Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Published: 20th July 2022 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Teachers and students in the schools in the State will participate in ‘Village Prabhat Bheri’ in all the villages, towns and cities to sensitise people. As part of the programme, they will conduct Nagara Sankeerthanam , marching through the streets by singing patriotic songs at dawn.

The programme has been taken up by the state government following the directions of the Centre as a part of the  Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The Ghar Ghar ki Jhanda programme  will also be conducted under which teachers will guide students to hoist the national flag in their residences from August 11 to 15.  The students will get an auto-generated certificate if they take a selfie in front of the hoisted flag in their residences and upload the same on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav portal. 

Speaking at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana directed officials and teachers to make the Azdi Ka Amruth Mahotsav a grand success. He directed them to organise Prabhat Bheri in every village and town. Every teacher should ensure 100 percent attendance of their students on the day.  He also directed officials to take measures to hoist the National flag in every house and office. 

