7 judicial officers likely to be judges of AP HC

The Supreme Court Collegium has also recommended the elevation of nine judicial officers as the Judges of the Allahabad High Court and five as the Judges of the Karnataka High Court.

Published: 21st July 2022 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the elevation of seven judicial officers as the Judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The officers are Adusumalli Venkata Ravindra Babu, Vakkalagadda Radha Krishna Krupa Sagar, Syamsunder Bandaru, Srinivas Vutukuru, Boppana Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Chakravarthi, Tallapragada Mallikarjuna Rao and Duppala Venkata Ramana. 

At present, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has a strength of 24 Judges, including Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra. The names will now be sent to the Centre for approval after which the seven judicial officers will be sworn-in as Judges. 

The Supreme Court Collegium has also recommended the elevation of nine judicial officers as the Judges of the Allahabad High Court and five as the Judges of the Karnataka High Court.The three-member Collegium, which takes decisions concerning the High Court Judges, took the decision in a meeting and the resolution was uploaded on the Supreme Court website on Wednesday. 

