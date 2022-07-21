Home States Andhra Pradesh

Achieve 100% development goals, CS tells Secretaries

Sharma said all indicators with regard to SDGs should be achieved as prescribed by the Niti Aayog.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has directed the Secretaries of Departments to strive to achieve cent percent Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Holding a meeting with the Secretaries at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary reviewed the Action Taken Report of the previous meeting, implementation of the promises made by the Chief Minister, issues discussed during the Chief Secretaries conference held under the chairmanship of PM Modi at Dharamshala and other issues.

Sharma said all indicators with regard to SDGs should be achieved as prescribed by the Niti Aayog. Explaining the issues discussed in the Chief Secretaries conference, he said crop rotation, national education policy, nature farming, strengthening of Krishi Vignana Kendras, new varieties of crops, drone policy, aspirational districts, inspirational districts, PM Gati Shakti scheme, contribution of tourism to the GDP and other issues were covered.

