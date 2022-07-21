Andhra Pradesh Endowments department denies link to Purohita Brahmin Samakhya exam for priests

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Clarifying that the endowments department has nothing to do with the examination to be conducted by the AP Purohita Brahmin Samakhya (APPBS) on July 24 and 25, Endowments Commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal refuted the claims of the organisation. He also reported the incident to DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy, seeking action.

He said a person named Y Narasimha Murthy, claiming to be president of APPBS, submitted a representation on March 21, 2022, explaining that they have prepared the syllabus for Purohit exams and requested the department to recognise the certificates. However, his request was rejected as it against endowments rules. "I urge the public to report to the police," said Jawaharlal.

