Andhra Pradesh government identifies 14 unrecognized private schools in Zone II

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education department has identified 14 unrecognised private schools in Zone II. The department has initiated action against private schools, which have not renewed their recognition in Zone II.

Joint Director (Zone -II) of School Education department has directed the 14 schools to take permission from the government within 15 days. Zone II covers Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, East Godavari, NTR and Krishna districts.

The 14 schools are ChaCha Vidyaniketan, Peddapuram, Sreshta Vidya Bhavan, Bendapudi, Kakinada district, Sri Chaitanya, Jaggampeta Kakinada district, Tilak Vidyaniketan, Draksharamama, Konaseema, Vimukti Children’s Home, Kakinada, Narayana Rajugari Kota, Kakinada, Sri Chaitanya Eapuru, Eluru district, Sri Chaitanya, Devarapalli, East Godavari, Ravindrabharathi , Satyanarayanapuram, NTR district, Ravindra Bharathi, Kaikaluru, Eluru district, Ravindr Bharathi, Machilpatnam, Krishna, Sri Chaitanya Ubalanka, Konaseema district and Sri Chaitanya, Mogalikuduru in Konaseema. These schools should renew their recognition by August 5 or else they will be shut down.

VIJAYAWADA: The School Education department has identified 14 unrecognised private schools in Zone II. The department has initiated action against private schools, which have not renewed their recognition in Zone II. Joint Director (Zone -II) of School Education department has directed the 14 schools to take permission from the government within 15 days. Zone II covers Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, East Godavari, NTR and Krishna districts. The 14 schools are ChaCha Vidyaniketan, Peddapuram, Sreshta Vidya Bhavan, Bendapudi, Kakinada district, Sri Chaitanya, Jaggampeta Kakinada district, Tilak Vidyaniketan, Draksharamama, Konaseema, Vimukti Children’s Home, Kakinada, Narayana Rajugari Kota, Kakinada, Sri Chaitanya Eapuru, Eluru district, Sri Chaitanya, Devarapalli, East Godavari, Ravindrabharathi , Satyanarayanapuram, NTR district, Ravindra Bharathi, Kaikaluru, Eluru district, Ravindr Bharathi, Machilpatnam, Krishna, Sri Chaitanya Ubalanka, Konaseema district and Sri Chaitanya, Mogalikuduru in Konaseema. These schools should renew their recognition by August 5 or else they will be shut down.