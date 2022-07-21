Human Rights Forum condemns NIA raids on activists in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Human Rights Forum has condemned NIA raids on the residences of Kula Nirmulana Samiti leader Duddu Prabhakar, kin of martyr Sirisha, and social activist Jyoti. HRF state president UG Srinivasulu and general secretary K Sudha, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said the raids were aimed at creating panic among people.

They said the three leaders were holding responsible positions in the UAPA Vyatireka Committee and people's organisations. They questioned the presence of a large posse of local police during the raids.

"Sirisha's house was raided when no one was not present there. They broke open the doors and took away CDs, books and mobile phones," they said, and alleged that attempts were being made to fabricate charges against the leaders.

The HRF demanded that the NIA desist from raiding leaders who are opposing the UAPA. They said that the UAPA was brought to check activities of terrorists. However, unfortunately, it was being used against Adivasis, Dalits, minorities and backward classes who are in the mainstream, they alleged.

They said the NIA court recently ruled that 121 tribals jailed for five years under UAPA in Chhattisgarh were innocents.

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Human Rights Forum has condemned NIA raids on the residences of Kula Nirmulana Samiti leader Duddu Prabhakar, kin of martyr Sirisha, and social activist Jyoti. HRF state president UG Srinivasulu and general secretary K Sudha, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said the raids were aimed at creating panic among people. They said the three leaders were holding responsible positions in the UAPA Vyatireka Committee and people's organisations. They questioned the presence of a large posse of local police during the raids. "Sirisha's house was raided when no one was not present there. They broke open the doors and took away CDs, books and mobile phones," they said, and alleged that attempts were being made to fabricate charges against the leaders. The HRF demanded that the NIA desist from raiding leaders who are opposing the UAPA. They said that the UAPA was brought to check activities of terrorists. However, unfortunately, it was being used against Adivasis, Dalits, minorities and backward classes who are in the mainstream, they alleged. They said the NIA court recently ruled that 121 tribals jailed for five years under UAPA in Chhattisgarh were innocents.