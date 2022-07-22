AIIMS-Mangalagiri, SRM University-AP to join hands for research

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, has agreed in-principle to collaborate with SRM University-AP for joint research programmes of mutual interest in healthcare. Doctors from AIIMS Mangalagiri and faculty members of SRM had a joint meeting held at the Mangalagiri campus to discuss the same, a release by the university Thursday said.

SRM pro V-C Prof D Narayana Rao expressed the significance of collaboration with AIIMS in the proposed research projects, outreach programmes and patent inventions undertaken by SRM University-AP in the last three years.

Dr C H Lakshmi Rajyam, Medical Officer of SRM, requested AIIMS-Mangalagiri to provide medical and health services to the university faculty, staff and students. Director of AIIMS Mangalagiri, Dr Mukesh Tripathi, agreed in-principle to these proposals.

He opined that AIIMS would visit SRM-AP on July 26 and expressed his interest in signing an MoU. Dr K A Sunita, Prof G S Vinod Kumar, Prof Prakash Jadhav, Dr S Mannathan and other faculty from SRM gave a presentation on the proposed research projects.

VIJAYAWADA: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, has agreed in-principle to collaborate with SRM University-AP for joint research programmes of mutual interest in healthcare. Doctors from AIIMS Mangalagiri and faculty members of SRM had a joint meeting held at the Mangalagiri campus to discuss the same, a release by the university Thursday said. SRM pro V-C Prof D Narayana Rao expressed the significance of collaboration with AIIMS in the proposed research projects, outreach programmes and patent inventions undertaken by SRM University-AP in the last three years. Dr C H Lakshmi Rajyam, Medical Officer of SRM, requested AIIMS-Mangalagiri to provide medical and health services to the university faculty, staff and students. Director of AIIMS Mangalagiri, Dr Mukesh Tripathi, agreed in-principle to these proposals. He opined that AIIMS would visit SRM-AP on July 26 and expressed his interest in signing an MoU. Dr K A Sunita, Prof G S Vinod Kumar, Prof Prakash Jadhav, Dr S Mannathan and other faculty from SRM gave a presentation on the proposed research projects.