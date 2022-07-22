Home States Andhra Pradesh

AIIMS-Mangalagiri, SRM University-AP to join hands for research

Director of AIIMS Mangalagiri, Dr Mukesh Tripathi, agreed in-principle to these proposals.

Published: 22nd July 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS (Photo | EPS)

AIIMS (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri, has agreed in-principle to collaborate with SRM University-AP for joint research programmes of mutual interest in healthcare. Doctors from AIIMS Mangalagiri and faculty members of SRM had a joint meeting held at the Mangalagiri campus to discuss the same, a release by the university Thursday said.

SRM pro V-C Prof D Narayana Rao expressed the significance of collaboration with AIIMS in the proposed research projects, outreach programmes and patent inventions undertaken by SRM University-AP in the last three years.

Dr C H Lakshmi Rajyam, Medical Officer of SRM, requested AIIMS-Mangalagiri to provide medical and health services to the university faculty, staff and students. Director of AIIMS Mangalagiri, Dr Mukesh Tripathi, agreed in-principle to these proposals.

He opined that AIIMS would visit SRM-AP on July 26 and expressed his interest in signing an MoU. Dr K A Sunita, Prof G S Vinod Kumar, Prof Prakash Jadhav, Dr S Mannathan and other faculty from SRM gave a presentation on the proposed research projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Mangalagiri SRM University AP
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp