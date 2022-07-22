Andhra Pradesh Governor, politicos congratulate President-elect Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Droupadi Murmu, who was elected as the 15th President of India.

Harichandan said that Murmu, who hails from Mayurbhanj in Odisha, has been known to him for a long time. He termed her a dedicated leader who worked for the welfare of tribal people, and her election was a proud moment for the entire tribal community and the country.

Congratulating Murmu, Jagan said that her resolute victory reflected the social justice system of which YSRCP has been an ardent follower. "Andhra Pradesh has been in the forefront of the empowerment of women and weaker sections and Murmu’s rich experience in public life would embellish the highest office she is elected to," he said.

Hearty congratulations to Her Excellency, Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji, on being elected as the 15th President of India. I wish her a successful and fulfilling tenure in the service of our country. pic.twitter.com/ySw2MxYGIC — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 21, 2022

Taking to Twitter, N Chandrababu Naidu said, "Hearty congratulations to Her Excellency, Smt. Draupadi Murmu Ji, on being elected as the 15th President of India. I wish her a successful and fulfilling tenure in the service of our country (sic)."

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan recalled the positions she had held and said her experience would help her excel and shine as the President of India.

