Andhra Pradesh ranked ninth among big States in Innovative Index 2021

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has stood ninth in the major States category in the Indian Innovative Index 2021 rankings with a score of 13.32. The III rankings were released by the NITI Aayog on Thursday.

The State ranked 14th in Performers and eighth in Enablers category. It ranked among the top four high performing States, which have a good Business Environment.

The III is prepared by the NITI Aayog and the Institute for Competitiveness and it is a comprehensive tool for the evaluation and development of the country’s innovation ecosystem. It ranks the States and the Union Territories on their innovation performance to develop a healthy competition among them.

According to the NITI Aayog, the third edition highlights the scope of innovation analysis in the country by drawing on the framework of the Global Innovation Index. The number of indicators has been increased to 66 in the III 2021 from 36 in the III 2020. The indicators are now distributed across 16 sub-pillars, which, in turn, form seven key pillars.

AP scored the highest of 37.06 when it comes to Business Environment, while it got the lowest of 4.04 when it comes to Knowledge Workers. In the Investment category too, AP scored a low of 4.48. In the Business Environment pillar, while the average score is 28.13, AP secured 37.06, next only to UP and Delhi.

