Heavy rains, thunderstorms likely in north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in north coastal districts, met department officials warned on Thursday. According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected at a few places in north coastal districts on Friday.

One or two places over south coastal districts and Rayalaseema region are likely to receive light to moderate rains. Krishna delta region including Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Bapatla besides part of Prakasam district, north coastal district and parts of Godavari delta region received moderate to heavy rains on Thursday.

In the last 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Thursday, heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places over Srikakulam district. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at few places over Coastal AP and one or two places over Rayalaseema.

The IMD reported the highest rainfall of 9 cm Ranastalam in Srikakulam district followed by 8 cm in Tekkali of the same district, 5 cm in V Kota of Chittoor district, 4 cm in Nellimarla of Vizianagaram district, Koppalam, Palasamudram, Chittoor of Chittoor district, 3 cm in Karamchedu of Bapatla district, and Nagari of Chittoor district.

Upto 2 cm of rainfall was reported from various places in Andhra Pradesh. APSDPS data showed that Garikapalem in Ranasthalam mandal of Srikakulam district received the highest rainfall of 8.5 cm.

