Minister proposes development works worth Rs 380 crore in seven temples

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) Kottu Satyanarayana has submitted detailed project reports (DPRs) worth Rs 380 crores for development of seven temples under the Union government’s PRASAD scheme, to Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy. The deputy CM met Kishan Reddy in New Delhi and presented a portrait of Lord Vinayaka to him. He thanked the Union minister for releasing Rs 47.43 crore for the development of Bramarambhika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam. Satyanarayana submitted DPRs pertaining to the development works in seven temples — Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Dwaraka Tirumala, Lord Shiva in Srikalahasthi, Lord Vinayaka in Kanipakam, Goddess Tirupatamma in Penuganchiprolu, Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Simhachalam, Lord Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy in Annavaram and Nellimarla Raamateertham. The minister also requested Kishan Reddy to sanction another Rs 60 crore for the development of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada. Endowments principle secretary Anil Singhal and commissioner M Hari Jawaharlal were also present.