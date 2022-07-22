Step up construction of capital in Amaravati: JAC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders of Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) have appealed to Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development (APCRDA) commissioner Vivek Yadav to expedite the capital construction works in Amaravati in accordance with the directions of the State High Court, and provide annuity to farmers.

The JAC called on Vivek Yadav at his office here on Thursday and discussed 20 issues pertaining to the development of Amaravati and land pooling. The members also reminded CRDA that they had submitted a memorandum in May on the problems of farmers in the capital region.

JAC leader J Syam Kishore said encroachments were taking place, and the issue was brought to the notice of the commissioner. “We have asked for jungle clearance.Plots should be allotted to he assigned farmers. Steps should be taken for the completion of road constructionand the Seed Access Road. Banks are not granting loans for the development of plots given to farmers,” he said.

“A meeting with bankers should be arranged to ensure that farmers get loans. The CRDA capital should be declared as a self-sufficient capital, which will eventually will pay off the debts incurred for its construction,” he observed.

Responding positively, the commissioner said works in all zones will start soon, and pending issues pertaining to pensions, rent and others will be resolved by July 31.

