Submit monthly SDG reports: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to collectors

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that no other State is making efforts for effective implementation of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) like Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need for effective reporting of the same.

Reviewing the progress of SDG implementation with officials on Thursday, the Chief Minister observed that when there is no proper reporting and monitoring of the progress, any effort will prove ineffective. "Now, there is an opportunity to secure first place by competing at the national level on the implementation of these goals," he said.

Entrusting the task of monitoring the SDG implementation progress to the district collectors, he directed them to come out with monthly progress reports.

The Chief Minister said the State could compete at national level earlier as there were not that many schemes as there are now. "Unlike in any other State, welfare schemes are being provided in a saturation mode and transparently through DBT," he pointed out.

Asserting that revolutionary changes and development programmes were initiated in health, education and agricultural sectors which don’t exist in other States, the Chief Minister said even in MSME sector, efforts put in by the AP government has no parallel.

"We are providing incentives to people on specific dates every year. This was not done before even in our State. In fact, incentive dues kept pending by the previous government were cleared by our government. Vidya Kanuka, Vidya Deevena, 16 new medical colleges, revamping of schools and hospitals under Nadu-Nedu schemes did not exist in the past," he said.

"Cheyutha, Aasara, Amma Vodi, Zero interest loans, house sites in the name of women, which are measures towards women empowerment, had never happened in the past. Our government has credited Rs 1.65 lakh crore through DBT. Such a thing has not happened anywhere in the country. Hence there is need for all these to be reflected in SDG reports," he emphasised.

