Home States Andhra Pradesh

Submit monthly SDG reports: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to collectors

Entrusting the task of monitoring the SDG implementation progress to the district collectors, he directed them to come out with monthly progress reports.

Published: 22nd July 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that no other State is making efforts for effective implementation of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) like Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need for effective reporting of the same.

Reviewing the progress of SDG implementation with officials on Thursday, the Chief Minister observed that when there is no proper reporting and monitoring of the progress, any effort will prove ineffective. "Now, there is an opportunity to secure first place by competing at the national level on the implementation of these goals," he said.

Entrusting the task of monitoring the SDG implementation progress to the district collectors, he directed them to come out with monthly progress reports.

The Chief Minister said the State could compete at national level earlier as there were not that many schemes as there are now. "Unlike in any other State, welfare schemes are being provided in a saturation mode and transparently through DBT," he pointed out.

Asserting that revolutionary changes and development programmes were initiated in health, education and agricultural sectors which don’t exist in other States, the Chief Minister said even in MSME sector, efforts put in by the AP government has no parallel.

"We are providing incentives to people on specific dates every year. This was not done before even in our State. In fact, incentive dues kept pending by the previous government were cleared by our government. Vidya Kanuka, Vidya Deevena, 16 new medical colleges, revamping of schools and hospitals under Nadu-Nedu schemes did not exist in the past," he said.

"Cheyutha, Aasara, Amma Vodi, Zero interest loans, house sites in the name of women, which are measures towards women empowerment, had never happened in the past. Our government has credited Rs 1.65 lakh crore through DBT. Such a thing has not happened anywhere in the country. Hence there is need for all these to be reflected in SDG reports," he emphasised.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy UN SDG Andhra Pradesh SDG
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp