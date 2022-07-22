Home States Andhra Pradesh

UG admission process to begin on Saturday: Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education

APSCHE secretary B Sudheer Prem Kumar said the registrations for online admissions can be done through sche.ap.gov.in from Saturday.

Published: 22nd July 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Higher education, university, college

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) on Friday will issue a notification for online admissions into under-graduate programmes BA, BCom, BSc and others offered in the State.

In a press release on Thursday, APSCHE secretary B Sudheer Prem Kumar said the registrations for online admissions can be done through sche.ap.gov.in from Saturday. Students can register themselves for courses from July 23 to 31.

Online verification of certificates/verification of certificates at HLCs will take place from August 1 to 5. Special Category verification will be held on August 3 and 4.

Web options can be exercised between August 8 and 12 and web options can be edited between August 13 and 15. Students should report to colleges allotted to them between August 22 and 24. Classes will begin from August 25.

