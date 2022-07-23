Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh government ignored CWC warnings on floods: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

The river management has been done for decades based on these records and the government of the day takes necessary measures periodically on the rain and the flood flow, he said.

Published: 23rd July 2022 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 04:59 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of ignoring the warnings issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and several organisations on floods, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the Godavari river from Nashik where it begins its journey, to till it flows into the sea, is under constant observation and the water flow in the river is recorded regularly.

The river management has been done for decades based on these records and the government of the day takes necessary measures periodically on the rain and the flood flow, he said. Speaking to mediapersons at Palacole on Friday, the TDP chief said the situation in Ayodhya Lanka was very alarming that even drinking water was not being supplied to the flood-affected.

"A leader should always be in a position to show the way to people. But Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not even responded to the worst situation," he said, adding that the CM had only moved in the air and watched this alarming situation. The entire government machinery should be prepared to face this kind of situation, but it did not happen in the State now, he alleged.

No measures were initiated to supply food through helicopter, which could be easily done, Naidu said and asked how the State could send proposals to the Centre without initiating any relief measures on its own.

The government had miserably failed in briefing the Centre on the seriousness by assessing the flood damage correctly, he charged. "When the neighbouring Telangana has announced `10,000 relief to the flood-hit, the YSRC regime has failed to extend the same," he said

He also demanded that each affected family be paid Rs 10,000 relief and Rs 50,000 be paid to those whose houses were completely damaged. He also demanded that Rs 25,000 be paid for every acre of paddy damaged in the floods and Rs 50,000 for aquaculture.

He reiterated that the situation in AP was worse than Sri Lanka. "Taxes are being imposed heavily and the people in the State will revolt against the YSRC regime soon," he predicted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central Water Commission N Chandrababu Naidu TDP Andhra Pradesh government Andhra Pradesh floods
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp