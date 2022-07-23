Andhra Pradesh government ignored CWC warnings on floods: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of ignoring the warnings issued by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and several organisations on floods, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the Godavari river from Nashik where it begins its journey, to till it flows into the sea, is under constant observation and the water flow in the river is recorded regularly.

The river management has been done for decades based on these records and the government of the day takes necessary measures periodically on the rain and the flood flow, he said. Speaking to mediapersons at Palacole on Friday, the TDP chief said the situation in Ayodhya Lanka was very alarming that even drinking water was not being supplied to the flood-affected.

"A leader should always be in a position to show the way to people. But Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not even responded to the worst situation," he said, adding that the CM had only moved in the air and watched this alarming situation. The entire government machinery should be prepared to face this kind of situation, but it did not happen in the State now, he alleged.

No measures were initiated to supply food through helicopter, which could be easily done, Naidu said and asked how the State could send proposals to the Centre without initiating any relief measures on its own.

The government had miserably failed in briefing the Centre on the seriousness by assessing the flood damage correctly, he charged. "When the neighbouring Telangana has announced `10,000 relief to the flood-hit, the YSRC regime has failed to extend the same," he said

He also demanded that each affected family be paid Rs 10,000 relief and Rs 50,000 be paid to those whose houses were completely damaged. He also demanded that Rs 25,000 be paid for every acre of paddy damaged in the floods and Rs 50,000 for aquaculture.

He reiterated that the situation in AP was worse than Sri Lanka. "Taxes are being imposed heavily and the people in the State will revolt against the YSRC regime soon," he predicted.

