Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's Sri Krishnadevaraya University develops low-cost tech for cancer care

An innovative system developed by Sri Krishnadevaraya University’s Biotechnology Department has won patents from Australia, India, and Germany.

Published: 23rd July 2022 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Krishnadevaraya University

Sri Krishnadevaraya University in Anantapur (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By CP Venugopal
Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: An innovative system developed by Sri Krishnadevaraya University's Biotechnology Department has won patents from Australia, India, and Germany. The new system cuts the cost of identifying cancer cells at least by 50 per cent.

"Most significantly, it will be easy to identify cancer cells and track rare types of cancer," V Satyanarayana Swamy, senior research fellow of Indian Council for Medical Research, working with the university's Biotechnology Department and Assistant Professor Dr D Muralidhara Rao, the researchers whose work has won the patents, said.

Chemotherapy, widely employed to treat cancer, also affects healthy cells, Swamy said. "Our research will help in reducing toxicity by specifically targeting cancer cells due to its magnetic property. Our method can be used for deep tissue imaging, such as brain imaging," he explained.

SK University's system employing quantum dots will reduce toxicity, say researchers

Toxicity will be low while using quantum dots. The recovery time, too, will be reduced, he added. Dr Rao said for the past 20 years, Quantum Dots (QDs), often referred to as semiconductor nanocrystals (a crystalline particle with at least one dimension measuring less than 1,000 nanometers), have been employed extensively in a variety of applications.

These nanocrystals are used in multiplexed bio-imaging and long-term tracking experiments because of their sizebased emission intensities and non-photobleaching effects. The patent from the German government was for the stable Ni-doped CdSe/ZNS QUs with red emission and with active physical property that include optical and magnetic properties.

He said that these QDs are of high affinity and could be used for bio-imaging and cellular sorting applications. SK University Vice-Chancellor Prof Machireddy Ramakrishna Reddy congratulated the efforts of Dr Rao and his team.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Krishnadevaraya University Cancer care
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp