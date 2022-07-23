Home States Andhra Pradesh

Heavy rains likely in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday

Vijayawada witnesses intermittent rains even as Godavari and Krishna deltas receive moderate to heavy rainfall

Published: 23rd July 2022 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the impact of an active southwest monsoon, moderate to heavy rains lashed different parts of the State on Friday. Vijayawada city was witnessing intermittent rains since Thursday night even as Godavari and Krishna deltas, along with parts of northern coastal districts, received moderate to heavy rains.

As per the APSDPS data, till Friday 10 pm Mandapeta in Konaseema district received 10.2 cm of rains followed by 8.8 cm in Amaravati, Palnadu district, 8.1 cm in Gopalapuram, 8 cm in Ramachandrapuram, Konaseema district, 7 cm in Mangalagiri, Guntur, 6.8 cm in Ungatur, Krishna district and 6.6 cm in Vijayawada, NTR district.  

In the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, heavy rains occurred at isolated places over Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at a few places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and one or two places in Rayalaseema.

The IMD reported that the highest rainfall of 10 cm took place in Addanki of Bapatla district, followed by 8 cm in Guntur city; 7 cm in Santhamaguluru of Bapatla district and Avanigadda of Krishna district and Ongole of Prakasam district; 5 cm in Piduguralla and Macherla of Palnadu district, Rajampet of Annamaiah district, and Bapatla; and 4 cm in Nellore city and Kavali of Nellore dsitrict and Tenali of Guntur district. Up to 3 cm of rainfall was registered at various places in the State.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) data showed that Bhavadevarapalle of Nagayalanka in Krishna district saw the highest rainfall of 8.5 cm.Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in all coastal districts for the next two days, the met department officials warned.

According to the IMD forecast, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places in north coastal districts on Saturday. One or two places over south coastal districts and Rayalaseema region are likely to receive light to moderate rains.

Meanwhile, statistics with the planning department indicated that in the water year that commenced on June 1 of this year the state has seen normal rainfall so far.

As against the normal rainfall of 210.7 cm of rainfall to date, the state has received 238.6 mm, which is a 13.2 percent surplus. Seventeen districts have reported normal rainfall and nine others received excess rains.

