Hyundai offers jobs to students of Andhra Pradesh's Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Five students of Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT) in Nambur of Peddakakani mandal in Guntur district, bagged jobs with South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer Hyundai Motors.

VVIT chairman Vasireddy Vidyasagar in a press release said the five, who belong to mechanical engineering department secured the jobs during campus selections held in May this year. He congratulated five students -- Sk Chand Basha, B Lakshman, P Ashok, P Mahesh Sai and A Venu Babu.

These five students received their appointment letters with an annual salary of Rs 5 lakh from Hyundai Motors Reseach and Developent wing located at Hyderabad in Telangana state. Vidyasagar said in total 72 students form the mechanical engineering branch had secured jobs with various companies.

He congratulated, college principal Y Mallikarjuna Reddy, teaching staff and placement officials.

