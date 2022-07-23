Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa district police solves Fifth Curve dead bodies mystery

The Kadapa district police have cracked the sensational case, where three bodies were recovered 10 days ago near the Fifth Curve on Guvvalacheruvu ghat road.

Published: 23rd July 2022 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Kadapa district police have cracked the sensational case, where three bodies were recovered 10 days ago near the Fifth Curve on Guvvalacheruvu ghat road. The deceased were identified as Pasupunati Chenchaiah (60), Chiramchetti Chenchuramaiah (25) and Buraga Bharathi (25), all of them tribal workers from Rayachoti mandal in Annamayya district.

The Chintakommadinne police registered a case following the discovery of the bodies on July 13 by Ippenta VRO M. Prathap Reddy.

Kadapa distict SP KKN Anburajan formed eight special teams led by Deputy Superintendent (Kadapa Town) BV Siva Reddy that probed across Kadapa and Annamayya districts of Andhra Pradesh, parts of Telangana and Karnataka.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadapa district police Fifth Curve
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp