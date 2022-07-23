National flag designer Pingali Venkaiah's daughter passes away at 100 in Andhra Pradesh

Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ghantasala Seethamahalakshmi, daughter of national flag designer Pingali Venkaiah, passed away at the age of 100 at her residence in Macherla town, Palnadu district on Thursday night.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ghantasala Seethamahalakshmi, daughter of national flag designer Pingali Venkaiah, passed away at the age of 100 at her residence in Macherla town, Palnadu district on Thursday night. Her funeral was performed with state honours on Friday evening. Government whip Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy, district officials and several others paid their respects.

Chief Minister, who expressed shock over the death of Seethamahalakshmi, had visited her in March last year and presented her a cheque of Rs 75 lakh as part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav. Seethamahalakshmi, who lived with her son GV Narasimha Rao at Priyadarshani Colony of the town, had been  struggling with age-related ailments for the past few years.

She was scheduled to be felicitated by the government on August 2 in Delhi. Her entire family was devastated on losing their eldest member, who had recently celebrated her centenary birthday. The chief minister conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members and had instructed the officials to accord her a State funeral.She was married to G Ugranarasimha and had six children. 

